The wait is over as the location of the new Temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has been announced. After much speculation, the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the site in a press release today.

The Caldwell Temple will be a big one, built on a 19.2-acre site at the southwest corner of W. Orchard Ave. and S. Florida Ave. in Canyon County, Idaho. Plans call for an 82,000-square-foot, multistory temple, including a meetinghouse and an accompanying ancillary building.

“Temples are sacred and special places of worship, and we are filled with gratitude knowing one has been announced for Caldwell, Idaho,” said local leader Elder Stephen J. Larson of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“The new House of the Lord will provide closer proximity for many members of the Church to serve and worship the Lord. Temple worship and ordinances point us to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and we are eternally blessed because of Him and His matchless love.”

LDS Temple Jacob Sternberg / KIDO Talk Radio loading...

The last Temple construction was in Meridian and the opening received major attention from the media and the faith based community.

Idaho is home to over 480,000 Latter-day Saints meeting in around 1,300 congregations.

“Regular worship in the house of the Lord increases our capacity for both virtue and charity. Thus, time in the temple increases our confidence before the Lord,” he said. “Increased time in the temple will help us prepare for the Second Coming of our Savior, Jesus Christ.”

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