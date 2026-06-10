It’s June in Boise, and you know what that means: the world’s largest free music event returns to Garden City, Idaho. In a time of crisis and conquest, Idahoans love to gather to celebrate all that is great in the Gem State.

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Despite the war and inflation, Boise Music Festival remains free.

How can you go see the big acts for free? Do you need tickets? Can you purchase tickets if you want to? Who can you see for free in Garden City? So many questions, let’s get you the answers right away.

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Before we get rolling, let's take a look at the greatest Boise Music Festival Artists ever.

The Greatest Acts Ever To Appear At BMF Check out the living legends here Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

How Can You Win Free Tickets?

Simply listen to any Townsquare Media Radio station. For example, Kevin Miller on 580 K-I-D-O is giving away family four packs every morning from 6am-10am. Listen for your chance to win on 580 AM or 1075 FM.

Mateo, pictured next to Kevin Miller, in the big picture is giving away tickets on KISS FM and roaming the streets allowing the brave and the bold to win them. Sometimes his friend the Shanbot gives tickets away on the streets or during her show on KISS FM Boise.

Who is coming to the big dance this year? We know the big one is Marshmello? But are there any other big ones? Let's share with you who you will see on July 27th.

2026 Boise Music Festival Mainstage Line-Up Mark your calendars! The Boise Music Festival presented by Ultimate Heating, Air & Plumbing is happening Saturday, June 27, 2026 and these are the artists bringing the party to the mainstage. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Good luck and see you soon! Need more info, click the link here.