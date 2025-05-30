One of the many blessings of living in the Gem State is the predictable weather. Unlike East Coast cities, Idaho, thankfully, doesn't have a lot of severe weather. How many times have we watched weather reports detailing hurricanes and severe thunderstorms in other parts of the country?

Idahoans have to worry about excessive heat in the summer, but our temperatures are not nearly as hot as what folks in Arizona and parts of Nevada face. Folks living in the Gem State do have to worry about severe winds and, occasionally, a significant thunderstorm.

However, our area has a few unique quirks, and one of them has begun to happen, impacting your safety on the road. If you're new to Idaho, please read the rest of this article because it's time to warn you of cricket swarms or so-called 'Morman Crickets' returning to Idaho.

Swarms of crickets? The situation is so bad our friends at AAA Idaho have issued an important warning.

"It's an impressive sight, to say the least. But thousands upon thousands of crickets scampering about on the road can be a little disconcerting," says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. "Fortunately, there are simple things you can do to navigate both the swarm itself and the aftermath."

How do you prepare for the massive amount of crickets, or what happens if the swarm hits you or while you're driving in your vehicle? AAA Idaho says to:

Make sure your window wipers are full; you'll be using the fluid and wipers quite a bit.

Clean your vehicle to get rid of the dead bodies that could destroy your paint job.

Make sure you're car or truck doesn't overheat due to filters being jammed with cricket bodies.

Finally, stay in one spot or drive slowly; crickets have been known to cause wrecks due to slippery roads.

Please stay safe and be careful.

