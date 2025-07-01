It is one of the best times of the year to be an American. While most holidays are celebrated worldwide, Independence Day, observed on July 4th, is uniquely American. Celebrations will take place throughout the country, as well as in the Boise area.

Amazing God and Country Photos 2023 Part 1 Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

More Inspirational God and Country Photos! KEVIN MILLER loading...

However, there is one celebration that celebrates the two most important factors of being an American, God and Country. On Wednesday, the fifty-ninth annual Treasure Valley God and Country Festival kicks off in Nampa, Idaho. The event began when Hollywood Icon Chuck Connors grew concerned about the lack of patriotism in America.

Kevin Miller God and Country Melissa Rogers / KIDO Talk Radio loading...

The country was amid the dope smoking, hippie, flag-burning nineteen-sixties. Mr. Connors organized rallies around the country honoring God and Country. The festivals reinforce American Patriotic Values.

Throughout the years, famous performers, including musicians, speakers, pastors, and others, have graced the God and Country state. This year promises to be one of the most anticipated shows in decades.

Dandy Andy Dandy Andy loading...

The event is totally free and features the area's largest fireworks show. The city of Nampa pays for the fireworks show, and the area from Walmart to the College of Western Idaho is packed with well-wishers ready for the big show. Kevin Miller will once again host the festival, and KIDO Talkradio, 580 AM and 107.5 FM, will broadcast the music during the fireworks show.

For more information, click here.

Boise and the Treasure Valley's Ultimate Fourth of July Guide 2025 Where will your Fourth of July weekend take you this summer? Here's a look at some of the great celebrations you can look forward to! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart