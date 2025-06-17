What's one and ten years old and reminds every Idahoan of America's favorite television show? The iconic series is over, including one of the many prequels, nineteen twenty-three, but the spirit of the Duttons lives on this week in Nampa.

Snake River Stampede KEVIN MILLER loading...

The Snake River Stampede returns to Nampa this week only. You may be wondering if there is a disturbance in the universe since the Stampede usually occurs in the middle of summer. The Stampede moved their annual event to this week to take advantage of the cooler temperatures.

Exclusive Snake River Stampede Photos! A look at bull and bronco riding at the Snake River Stampede Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

The organizers say the new date will help them attract more competitive cowboys and cowgirls since fewer rodeos are going on this week. The Stampede is Idaho's oldest and largest rodeo; it's also the most comfortable.

The Yellowstone vibe isn't limited to Nampa this week. Luke Grimes who plays Kasey Dutton will be performing this Saturday at the Boise Music Festival. Click here information on how you can get tickets.

Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" Season 5 Fort Worth, Texas Premiere and After Party Getty Images for Paramount / Richard Rodriguez loading...

Back to the Stampede is indoors, meaning you can enjoy the bulls, the broncos, the ropers, and the fireworks and stay cool. If you're pinning for a dose of the Dutton clan or a taste of the authentic Western lifestyle, this week is your lucky week.

Rotten Tomatoes TV Courtesy of YouTube Rotten Tomatoes TV Courtesy of YouTube loading...

The beauty of this event is the family friendly community focused entertainment. The event begins with the national anthem and prayer. Folks are proud of their faith, family, and freedom.

Every night is a different theme emphasizing first responders, service members, cancer survivors and other important causes.

Yellowstone fans may have to wait for the next prequel, but the wait is over for Idaho Cowboys and Cowgirls of all ages this week in Nampa. Are you ready to saddle up?

34 'Yellowstone' Facts You Probably Didn't Know How big of a fan of Yellowstone are you? These 34 facts about the Paramount Network show are sure to stump even the most dedicated viewers. They're almost all about the cast members and their real-life passions and roles.

The real-life marriage? Who has the most kills? Who told Taylor Sheridan "No"? These have all been added before Season 5 of Yellowstone resumes on Nov. 10.

John's kids? Beth's accent? Rainwater's guitar playing? Tate's spoilers? They're also included on this list of 34 Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Yellowstone. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes