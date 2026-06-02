Real-time reaction to the events that impact us. That’s what talk radio is about, along with social media. Folks want to be heard or read when it comes to issues that impact their lives.

Last week, we reported that a new LDS Temple will be built in Caldwell.

The report has sparked a lot of reaction, and we wanted to share with you what Idahoans in the Treasure Valley, particularly in Canyon County, thought about the new Temple construction.

George Frey, Getty Images George Frey, Getty Images loading...

Are we folks excited about the new construction? Are we concerned about traffic? Should the funds be used for a more concrete solution to help those in need?

The Treasure Valley is growing, which means more people are moving into the area. If you live in Canyon County or outside of Ada County, you have to drive to Meridian or Boise to visit an LDS Temple.

Read What Idahoans Are Saying About The New Caldwell Temple Idahoans React to New Temple Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

The new Temple is one of several new construction projects worldwide. Did you know there are over 480,000 Latter-day Saints meeting in around 1,300 congregations.

Idaho continues to lead the nation in growth and the Gem State's major population center is the Treasure Valley.

George Frey, Getty Images George Frey, Getty Images loading...

The move means more folks of faith will be moving into the Treasure Valley. It is well known that the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints does extensive research before they determine an area for a new Temple.

We saw research in action when the church built the Meridian Temple which wasn't near downtown Meridian, but near the fast growing West Ada sector between Meridian, Eagle, and Star.

We'll continue to monitor and update this situation as it develops.

The 5 Most Mormon Cities In Idaho We asked AI to use as much data as possible to determine the most Mormon cities in Idaho. It used data from the US Census, Church Membership Statistics, and News Articles and Publications from each town in Idaho to determine the top 5. Gallery Credit: Marco