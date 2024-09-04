It’s Official! Caldwell Is Not Boise!

It's rare in Idaho or any state in America that citizens feel they can fight the government, and that the government will actually adhere to the people's will. How often have we been caught up in a bureaucratic mess at the Idaho Department of Motor Vehicles or some other government entity? ￼

Idahoans and others feel helpless when local governments pass laws that make no sense while inhibiting people's comfort. A recent example of this nonsense was the city of Caldwell installing paid parking meters.

Idaho's largest city, Boise, charges for parking downtown. The additional stress of finding a meter and then figuring out the time one has to get things done before paying more money is very stressful. Boise also has a very liberal progressive government that isn't business.

Retailers and others in Boise constantly complain about the insane road construction and the aggressive parking enforcement division.

Caldwell, Idaho, prides itself on being a small, friendly city where everyone is a friend. The area has seen a resurgence of businesses flocking to downtown due to the freedom to park freely, unlike liberal Boise.

However, this sense of community was disrupted when Caldwell, in a surprising move, introduced paid parking meters in the downtown area. This decision, which was met with rightful complaints from the local community and business owners, has had a detrimental effect on downtown businesses.

Unlike Boise, the city leaders studied the issues several times and did the right thing by removing the ghastly obtrusive parking meters. This removal is a victory for common sense and an achievement for taxpayers who want to keep Caldwell, Caldwell and not become a junior version of liberal Boise.

