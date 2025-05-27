It's time in Idaho. The kids are officially out of school, which means it's time for vacation. Americans have been traveling in record numbers, and despite travel challenges, travel experts expect the summer to be a record season for travel.

During the pandemic, airline travel was at an all-time low. It was so bad the government had to bail out the airlines to keep them afloat. The airlines adjusted to the reduced travel, eventually becoming ruthlessly efficient at cramming more people into planes like cattle in trucks.

Airlines have refined the term ala cart so much that most wonder why they have to pay extra to choose their seat. For most of the modern era, one airline has been a leader in making air travel affordable. Sadly, however, this airline, one of the most popular in Boise, announced it would be making a significant change.

The last airline not charging you for carrying on bags will officially begin charging you for your bags now. Southwest Airlines announced the change, which will take effect this week on May 28th.

Beginning the 28th, Southwest passengers will pay thirty-five dollars for bag number one and forty-five dollars for bag number two. However, the changes are not over for those who love the old Southwest Airlines.

The New York Times reports beginning in July, the airline will eliminate its unique and popular seating policy. Gone are the days of getting to the gate early in hopes of getting the A section.

Passengers will not have to follow the rules of every other airline. The airline says it lost 149 million dollars last year in explaining the draconian changes.

