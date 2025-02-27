Forget the Flight—This Boise Hotel is the Ultimate Staycation Escape
The phrase 'wanna getaway' is associated with catching a plane, Southwest Airlines, to an exotic location. However, the cost of energy, egg prices, and inflation have caused many in Idaho to consider staycations. ￼
A staycation is when you take time off, check into a local hotel, and treat your local area like you're visiting from out of town. How many of us have taken the time to tour the Boise Depot, hike Table Rock, ski Bogus Basin, and engage in other fantastic local activities? If you really want adventure, there's always a trip to the Niagra of the West, Shoshone Falls.
It's always great to get away for a day or a few. Our area has an extensive list of world-class hotels and vacation homes. Most of us seek a roomy, comfortable, and clean place. Some like staying in a home with all the space one needs. Others prefer hotels with amenities like a fitness center and convenience to the downtown area.
If you're staying at a hotel, the staff is one of the most essential parts of your stay. They can either enhance or disrupt your time to reset.
One of the most distinguished places to stay in Boise is the Grove Hotel. The hotel is close to downtown action, including a short walk to the state capitol. You get a world-class stay, and the hotel is connected to Idaho Central Arena, home of the Idaho Steelheads and unforgettable concerts.
Wanna getaway? Let's share a look inside Boise's Grove Hotel with you.
