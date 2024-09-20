Boom! Wall Street Journal: Boise Coolest City Ever!

Sadly, for those of you who've enjoyed the nonstop national publicity surrounding the Gem State, those days are over. It wasn't long ago Boise and other parts of Idaho were the subject of national and international news.

Idaho's run of good publicity ended when mortgage rates rose, and the red-hot housing market cooled off. However, the Boise area housing market is still one of the most valued housing markets in America.

Many Idahoans have enjoyed the retreat from the national spotlight. They rightly express concerns that the more publicity we receive, the more new people will move into our area, potentially disrupting Idaho's one-of-a-kind culture.

Today, the Wall Street Journal published Amy Tara Koch's glowing profile of Boise, 'Why Boise Might Secretly Be the Coolest City in the Northwest.'

The author didn't travel outside the inner Boise area. Idaho's capital city is great, but our area has many tremendous attractions in cities such as Nampa, Caldwell, Fruitland, Star, Meridian, Kuna, and Eagle.

Boise, like every Idaho city, has its own unique attractions that we, as residents, often take for granted. From our one-of-a-kind restaurants and breweries to the scenic Greenbelt, these are the elements that make Boise a truly special place.

She shared her thoughts on her quick trip to Boise:

"The Boise River, which cuts through the city, is eminently navigable by kayak. One afternoon, I set out for Camel's Back Trail, flat save for one schvitz-provoking ascent. Table Rock, near the Old Idaho Penitentiary, proved more challenging and offered views of the Owyhee Mountains."

Will this article reignite more movement to Idaho? We believe that more national outlets will pick up on the Journal's story, leading to more attention to Idaho. With interest rates lowering, we could be on our way to another wave of new people moving to Idaho. We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

