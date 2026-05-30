ABC Television Star Battles Utah Over Controversial Data Center
Kevin O'Leary Takes On Utah
Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER
The project is called Stratos which if completed will be a data center near the great Salt Lake it will produce twice the electric power of the entire state and use its own power source. Utah residents have called it a drain on electricity and water.
The Worker vs The People
Mr. O’Leary is a nonstop worker who appears on ABC's Shark Tank, CNN’s News Night, cable business networks, and other platforms. He is also a successful entrepreneur who speaks nonstop about the virtues of capitalism.
O'Leary and the Chinese Warning
What This Means For Idaho and Idahoans
As other states begin to question data centers, many in the Gem State wonder where is the oversight? While Idahoans haven't openly rebelled like their brothers and sister in Utah, the trend could continue here if a massive project similar to Stratos is proposed in Idaho.
Check Out Inside The Battle To Save Utah From Stratos
Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER
LOOK: Movies and TV shows casting in Utah
Gallery Credit: Stacker