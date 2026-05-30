The Beehive state is currently engaged in a war of words concerning data centers with one of television’s most popular personalities. Kevin O’Leary is a businessman, star of ABC’s Shark Tank and even had a starring role in Marty Supreme.

However, he’s recently picked a fight with folks in Utah over a massive, and we mean massive, Data Center. He even went so far as to say that anyone opposing the Data Center is a puppet of the Chinese Government.

Kevin O'Leary Takes On Utah Shark Tank Star Wants A Data Center in Utah Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

The project is called Stratos which if completed will be a data center near the great Salt Lake it will produce twice the electric power of the entire state and use its own power source. Utah residents have called it a drain on electricity and water.

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The Worker vs The People

Mr. O’Leary is a nonstop worker who appears on ABC's Shark Tank, CNN’s News Night, cable business networks, and other platforms. He is also a successful entrepreneur who speaks nonstop about the virtues of capitalism.

His latest project, Stratos, has caused an uproar in Utah. The Shark has sparred with Tucker Carlson over the economic benefits of his proposal.

The site would be in Box Elder County. It’s a true battle of David vs. Goliath, with an international business/political figure vs. grassroots activists.

O'Leary and the Chinese Warning

Mr. O'Leary contends the site needs to be built to stop the Chinese from taking over the world. He touts the economic benefits. On the other side, Utah is now in a drought season along with the rest of the Mountain West. Utah's Governor Spencer Cox has now been brought into the battle.

What This Means For Idaho and Idahoans

As other states begin to question data centers, many in the Gem State wonder where is the oversight? While Idahoans haven't openly rebelled like their brothers and sister in Utah, the trend could continue here if a massive project similar to Stratos is proposed in Idaho.

Check Out Inside The Battle To Save Utah From Stratos Utah Battles Kevin O'Leary Over A Massive Data Center Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER