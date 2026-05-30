Once again, the Treasure Valley has answered the call in helping the Boise Rescue Mission. Year after year, Idahoans partner with KIDO’s Kevin Miller to help those in need. This year’s efforts faced rather difficult headwinds due to the war with Iran and the continued cost of inflation.

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Businesses, along with individuals, traveled to Nampa from throughout the Treasure Valley to help men, women, veterans, kids, and others in need.

Treasure Valley Subaru Miller's Mission Spring 2026 Gallery Credit: Alec Simeone

How Much Was Raised?

The Boise Rescue Mission issued a statement with their final figures. Although, there may be a more donations flowing in, but these are the figures we have as of publication.

'We had an incredible time with our friend Kevin Miller Show

Thank you to everyone who joined us to contribute and listened in as our guests and staff shared powerful testimonies of transformation. With your generosity, we were able to raise $28,016 and 1,757 pounds of donated supplies and groceries! We're so grateful for our community and your partnership with Boise Rescue Mission to make a lasting difference in the Treasure Valley. These donations will help change many lives!

We also want to give a huge thank you to our sponsors: KIDO Talk Radio , Dillabaugh's Flooring America , Valley Wide Cooperative , Treasure Valley Subaru , Team Mazda of Nampa , and Christian Brothers Automotive ! Thank you for helping make this event possible!'

Miller's Mission Through The Years

Millers Mission Thursday Gallery Credit: Hugo Luna

We'd once again like to thank everyone who helped our friends at the Boise Rescue Mission. A special thank you to our friend Mateo at KISS FM for his coverage and Brad at WOW Country for allowing Mr. Miller to appear on his show.

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God Bless and We Hope To Be Back in November!