As Thanksgiving approaches, many Idahoans are preparing for travel. It's crucial to remember that the increased volume of vehicles on the road can strain the nation's infrastructure, leading to a higher risk of traffic accidents. Therefore, it's of utmost importance for all travelers to prioritize safe driving practices and be vigilant during this busy travel period. ￼

While no one wants to experience an accident, the added stress of being in an unfamiliar place during the Thanksgiving Holiday can be particularly frustrating. We all know that the turkey served in hospitals can't compare to a lovingly prepared home-cooked meal. This underscores the need for caution and preparedness during travel.

Driving conditions in our area can be challenging, especially during busy periods like Thanksgiving. The congestion and the reckless driving habits of some can make the journey even more stressful. How many times have we seen aggressive tailgaters or drivers ignoring speed limits, while responsible Idahoans are just trying to get from one place to another?

If you're staying home, you'll avoid the stress of dealing with overbooked flights and potential delays that often plague Thanksgiving travel. This highlights the importance of avoiding stress and the need for caution during this busy travel period.

If you are traveling this week or next week, please use extreme caution, try to hit the road early, and plan for delays. If you're flying, good luck, and you can't check with your airline and airport often enough.

Thanksgiving is a time of faith, family, and freedom. Let's make sure we all enjoy this great time of gratitude.

