Although all appears to be well at Boise State University, the school is one hire away from a major disruption or disaster. The school lacks a president; the interim president didn’t get the job and has or will be leaving for Montana.

The school hopes the state’s Supreme Court will overturn a lower court's decision awarding Big City Coffee millions of dollars in damages.

You never win when you’re in litigation with a local business and lose. The bad publicity is negatively affecting fundraising. Why would you give money to pay for legal fees? In the absence of a president, the highest-profile person representing Boise State is Jeramiah Dickey, the school’s hardworking athletic director.

The university just gave football coach Spencer Danielson a new deal. Mr. Dickey is the true glue holding the university together. He has raised money for the massive improvements at Albertsons Stadium, lobbied lawmakers for more support, and quarterbacked the Broncos to a new conference.

He has brought a team with a unified mission, crucial to securing more financial support. Imagine if he left? What happens to all the infrastructure that he has built in Boise? Mr. Dickey loves Idaho, but his accomplishments continue to get the attention of bigger schools.

What would you do if someone offered you a job that doubled or tripled your salary? Gave you more resources to win? The community should be prepared for several schools to make a run at Mr. Dickey.

Now, a new report says he’s on the hotlist for a high-profile job in the Southeastern Conference. Kentucky Sports Radio says Jeramiah Dickey is on the radar to become the next athletic director at the University of Kentucky.

Still not convinced? This story provides more depth on how much they’ve learned about the Boise State hardcharger.

‘He has also orchestrated Boise State’s pending move to the Pac-12 and has spearheaded the Broncos’ “What’ Next?” plan, with record-breaking giving campaigns and the best student-athlete GPAs in school history.’

What’s next is the big question? Another one is, who’s in charge of maintaining any type of stability at Boise State?

Could you imagine the turmoil if Kentucky steals Mr. Dickey? The school has no president, and the country’s best athletic director got hired away? If someone on the Blue isn’t sounding the alarms, let’s hope they do before it’s too late!

31 Items Banned from Boise State Home Games in 2025 According to the Albertsons Stadium Fan Guide, these items will not be permitted through security at Boise State home games this year. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Boise State Broncos in The NFL Playoffs 6 Broncos made it to the 2025-2026 NFL playoffs. Gallery Credit: Shannon Buccola

Boise State's Most Underappreciated Star Boise State seems to mean "football" for most, right? On a national stage, after all, it's the blue turf and the success that the Broncos have had on it that made the university a household name. What happens on the hardwood, however, is far from appreciated at the level that it should be. Leon Rice came to Boise State as a blessing from one of the most powerful basketball programs in the nation: Gonzaga University. Now, the winningest basketball coach in the history of the school seems to take immediate heat if the Broncos aren't in the Final Four. Spoiled by wins on the football field, fans seem to expect the same of the basketball program but when the investment in basketball is so much less than football--can you really have these types of expectations!? Gallery Credit: Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM

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