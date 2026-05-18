Although some consider Memorial Day the official start of summer, for most Americans it is a day to honor those who have paid the ultimate price for our freedom. These brave service members will never grow old, but their contributions and sacrifice remain with us forever.

The Gem State is one of the most patriotic states in the nation. We can see the patriotism in our state everyday as we travel through neighborhoods with American flags flying and patriotic stickers on most Idaho vehicles. Our state is also home to Gowen Field and Mountain Home Air Force Base. Those two military facilities constantly send troops to keep America safe throughout the world.

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Idaho is a place where folks honor America and respect our veterans. Our Veteran's Administration Hospital is one of the best in the nation. There isn't a neighborhood in the Gem State where you won't see several American flag flying door to door. Idaho is also home to one of the most patriotic museums that honor America's veterans. It's one of the area's best-kept secrets until now.

Whether it's Memorial Day, Veteran's Day or any day on the calendar, the Warhawk Museum, located just minutes from Boise in Nampa, has the most extensive war memorial collection in America, according to In Your State.

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The Warhawk is big, over 40,000 square feet, and growing. Their efforts to honor our veterans continues as they expand their facilities to include America's War on Terror.

The museum hosts the monthly Kilroy Coffee Klatch, where veterans gather to hear speakers while enjoying each other's company. In November, you can attend the Warhawk Winterfest; the museum is decorated with Christmas ornaments. You can read about their event here.

Every August, the skies over Nampa are filled with vintage World War II fighter planes. Veteran pilots and their families rally to participate in the Warbird Roundabout in August. Want to check out what patriotic memorabilia you'll see just minutes from Boise?

Warhawk Warbird Round Up Photos Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

Check Out Idaho Families Welcoming Home Deployed Soldiers These Photos will melt your heart! Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller