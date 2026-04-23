Boise State Football wraps up its Spring football training schedule with Saturday’s spring game. College football has gotten so crazy that some programs, big and small, have canceled their spring games.

The End of College Football Spring Games?

Why would any team cancel its spring game? Spring games allow other teams’ scouts to evaluate players they might poach for their own teams. Boise State has decided to continue producing its spring game at Albertsons Stadium.

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Gates open at 12:30pm, and the scrimmage will begin at 1:30pm. The game and parking are free, with an autograph session after the game.

What and Who To Watch This Saturday

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The biggest question fans have is who will be the starting quarterback? Although the team says Maddux Madsen is the top quarterback. He didn’t make it through last season, suffering many injuries. The team was exposed due to a lack of depth at the position.

Coaches believe in Mr. Madsen; however, he has yet to have the same level of success he did when Ashton Jeanty was in the backfield.

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Max Cutforth, the outstanding local product, had flashes of brilliance in filling the Mad dog. His inexperience came back to haunt him and the team during the last few games of the season. Depth at the position is a must if the team is to rebound from last year’s disappointment.

Other Pockets Of Opportunity

The team lost a ton of talent on defense that was a core strength of last year's team. Let's not forget the running game that failed to match Mr. Jeanty's last year on the Blue. We'll continue to cover and update you on this story as it develops.

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