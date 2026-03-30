Waay Too Early Boise State Preseason Football Ranking
Is It Too Early for a Prediction?
ESPN has ranked the top teams in college football. Is Boise State in the top 20? 30? 40? No, the team is currently ranked 39th. The team is ahead of any other non power four teams.
A Big Challenge for the Broncos
The team won't have to travel far to face a familiar but powerful opponent. Boise State opens against Oregon at Eugene to start the 2026. The Ducks are ranked number 2 behind Ohio State.
Homefield Improvements
The athletics department provided the media a recent tour of the current stadium improvements. The upgrades weren't cheap costing the school a hot 70 million dollars. The hope is the new amenities will bring in additional cash flow to fund the football program and other ones.
You can the details here.
The 10 Most Important Moments in Boise State Football History
Gallery Credit: Marco
Ashton Jeanty, Boise State King
Gallery Credit: Shannon Buccola
Boise State Fans Storm Field, Steal Goal Post
Gallery Credit: Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM