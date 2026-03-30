It’s spring practice time for Boise State Football. The coaches are back, looking for who will make the roster going into fall practice. Spring allows nonstarters to get more reps in hopes of making bigger contributions for the upcoming year.

The Broncos, along with a few other teams, leave the Mountain West to join the newly reformed Pac-12. The conference must have one lone representative in the College Football Playoff if it hopes to capitalize on the new league.

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Is It Too Early for a Prediction?

We live in a world generated by content. Hot takes are everywhere, from social media to viral videos. The sports world is filled with speculation disguised as reports.

In other words, every day is filled with speculation.

Bronco Nation was spoiled during the last several years as the team was perennially ranked in the preseason top 25. Those days are long gone. Is there a current ranking of the 2026 teams?

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ESPN has ranked the top teams in college football. Is Boise State in the top 20? 30? 40? No, the team is currently ranked 39th. The team is ahead of any other non power four teams.

A Big Challenge for the Broncos

The team won't have to travel far to face a familiar but powerful opponent. Boise State opens against Oregon at Eugene to start the 2026. The Ducks are ranked number 2 behind Ohio State.

Homefield Improvements

The athletics department provided the media a recent tour of the current stadium improvements. The upgrades weren't cheap costing the school a hot 70 million dollars. The hope is the new amenities will bring in additional cash flow to fund the football program and other ones.

You can the details here.

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