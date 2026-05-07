Does social media make a difference? We hear about how social media can change the world with a simple click. Fortunes are made in the digital world all the time.

TikTok is one element along with Facebook, but could a ‘gotcha video on X derail Idaho’s governor from a third consecutive term?

Brad Little Through The Years He Loves Idaho Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

Believe it or not, a national talk show host, Joe Pags, released a video featuring Governor Little describing folks who are against illegal immigration in Idaho.

The issue has been a hot one in the legislature, where big-money special interests squared off against law-abiding legislators.

Several bills were proposed, but none of them saw the light of day. The big money wins again in Idaho. The video below features comments from the governor, members of his team, and lobbyists.

So far, no one outside Kevin Miller has picked up the story.

The video is striking, but as noted in the X post, it has to be picked up by the state’s media outlets. Although one has to wonder if there are political reporters in Idaho anymore? It’s also up to the campaigns challenging the governor to invest in paid advertising if they’re to be taken seriously. Some folks run for office to raise their profiles, perhaps for a future run.

On the other hand, Idaho is a very caring and unique state. It isn't California lite. Tactics that may work in Seattle may backfire here building sympathy for the governor.

We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

Big Brad Little Waves His Chainsaw for Elon Could Elon and Brad Little become friends soon? Gallery Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM