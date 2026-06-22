It’s summertime in Idaho. A time to relax, get the camper out, or try to relax. Unless you’re one of those who work outside, summer in Idaho is outstanding. Remember, it’s a dry heat.

However, after the midterms, Idaho’s biggest election will be in Boise. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean hasn’t announced that she’s running for reelection, but her recent actions would lead all of us to believe that she’ll be running for a third term. The mayor has been turning heads by taking to social media as we’ve detailed here.

Watch Boise Mayor Lauren McLean Paint The Curb! Is it her or a stunt double? Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

A recent look at the Boise Mayor's Facebook and other social media pages reveals she’s become quite the influencer, or at least attempting to be one.

Why is the Boise Mayor in the Boise River?

The mayor is appearing on social media to promote her image as a non-offensive unifier. Everyone likes a new restaurant about potatoes, birds, the Boise River, riding a bike and painting curbs. What’s missing from the all-sizzle-and-no-steak outreach is that anyone can create a video. Politicians are elected to serve the people, not promote themselves.

What's Next?

Lauren McLean’s attempt at making herself more approachable is by design. Perhaps she’s concerned about the restored Idaho Republican Party after a contentious election. The state party’s infighting has allowed Boise to remain a Blue outlier in the reddest of the red states.

How to beat her

Name recognition can’t hurt the mayor; however, it will take a candidate who can reflect the frustrations of Boise taxpayers. Who’s paying for the continued jousting with the state? What about the continued turnover in her office? Why does this matter? One word: affordability.

Your Complete Treasure Valley Fireworks Guide A list of the Big Bangs! Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

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https://youtu.be/bJu6E3Wu524?si=LIF53zsMjOLBeLgY