The Boise mayor continues to post nonstop, doing very ordinary activities. We’ve covered her actions and the possible political fallout. It seems many of our local mayors have become aspiring social media stars.

Politicians pledge to represent the people by working for them. For anyone with a brain, it seems indulgent and narcissistic to post on social media when so many people are hurting.

The challenge of social media is that people clapback, take a look at what Boise really thinks of the mayor.

Read What Boise Really Thinks Of Mayor McLean They hold nothing back on her social media attacks. Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

Although it may be summer, the election time for the Boise mayor is next year. Despite being the reddest of the red states, Boise is a very liberal, bright blue. Both the state and Ada County Republican Party have failed to launch any legitimate opposition to Boise liberals.

Today's Language

Social media is the language of today’s youth and older people. Making yourself more likable can only help the Boise mayor, as many believe she will run for higher office. We do believe she would’ve worked for Joe Biden, but he got the boot.

Will Boise, Idaho, or America fall for the aspiring social media influencer who happens to be the mayor of Idaho's largest city? Have you noticed she hasn't posted much about the 250th Anniversary of our great nation?

What Will She Do Next? Could She Salute America?

Will she dress up as Uncle Sam? We highly doubt it, but we'll continue to monitor and report any types of updates she may provide.

Watch Boise Mayor Lauren McLean Paint The Curb! Is it her or a stunt double? Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

2026 Best Run Cities 2 Idaho cites are on this list! Gallery Credit: Shannon Buccola

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Es1QY0O5xN8