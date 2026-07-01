He may not be in the College Football Hall of Fame, but college football’s winningest quarterback is getting a statue at Albertsons Stadium.

Boise State announced Tuesday night that a statue is being built to honor Bronco quarterback Kellen Moore.

A List of Kellen Moore's Jobs Find out who he's going to be working with here. Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

Mr. Moore is currently the head football coach of the New Orleans Saints and no longer lives in Boise. However, he has been seen at Bronco games when his season allows time away from the NFL. Coach Moore was 50-3 during his time at Boise State. He played in the NFL for the Detroit Lions and the Dallas Cowboys.

Otto Kitsinger III, Getty Images Otto Kitsinger III, Getty Images

"Kellen Moore represents what it means to be a Bronco," said Director of Athletics Jeramiah Dickey. "His leadership, humility, competitiveness, and commitment to excellence helped define an era of Bronco football that inspired fans across the country.

This statue will forever celebrate his impact on our program and help tell the story of Boise State football to the thousands who visit Albertsons Stadium and The Blue every year. We’re incredibly grateful to Randy and Lisa Hales and Capital Eleven for helping make this happen with their continued support of Boise State."

Doug Pensinger, Getty Images Doug Pensinger, Getty Images

Is he the greatest Boise State Bronco ever? One can say there will never be another four-time All-American, Heisman finalist, and other honors. He stayed for all four years and allowed the program to continue to elevate after the historic Fiesta Bowl win in 2007. During his time as a Bronco, the team won another Fiesta Bowl, was ranked #3 in the country, was on the cover of Sports Illustrated, and beat Georgia and Virginia Tech on the road. If the team hadn’t lost a last-minute game on the road against Nevada, some say they would’ve played for the national title.

Scott Cunningham, Getty Images Scott Cunningham, Getty Images

The story of Kellen Moore continues, but his time at Boise State will inspire current and future Broncos for years to come.

Prosser's Super Bowl Champion Kellen Moore Through the Years Prosser's Super Bowl Champion Kellen Moore Through the Years Gallery Credit: Getty Images/Max Preps X