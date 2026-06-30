The severe thunderstorms that rolled through our area were among the most intense in quite some time. Nampa and Caldwell residents suffered flooding, power outages, and broken trees. The Boise Music Festival continued on with Marshmello and other superstars rocking the mic till the very dawn.

Matt Winkelmeyer, Getty Images Matt Winkelmeyer, Getty Images

Unfortunately, one event was postponed, not canceled, due to weather concerns. The event is about entertainment, work ethic, and patriotism. It’s an event so big they close the interstate to accommodate the number of passionate patriotic motorcycle riders.

Hugo Luna Hugo Luna

Hugo Luna Hugo Luna

Although the weather had improved on Sunday morning, safety is a top priority, especially when over 1,000 riders are rolling down the highway.

KEVIN MILLER Idaho Patriot Thunder

If you missed it, late Saturday afternoon between the massive rainstorms, the organizers issued this statement.

To our valued customers, Idaho Patriot Thunder participants, and everyone who supports High Desert Harley-Davidson,

After carefully reviewing the conditions affecting tomorrow's Idaho Patriot Thunder ride, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the event until Sunday, July 26, due to continued flooding, roadway debris, and weather concerns resulting from the recent severe storms.

The safety of our riders, volunteers, and the public will always be our top priority. While we know many have been looking forward to this event, we believe postponing is the right decision to ensure a safe and enjoyable ride for everyone.

All events and scheduled activities planned for tomorrow will take place on Sunday, July 26, at the same times. Raffle ticket sales, registrations, and all event opportunities will continue through the new event date.

We sincerely appreciate your understanding, patience, and continued support of Idaho Patriot Thunder and the military members and families this event benefits. We look forward to seeing everyone on Sunday, July 26, for a safe and memorable ride.

Hugo Luna Hugo Luna

We'll continue to update you on the event as we get closer to ride. Did you know the proceeds of the ride help local veteran groups?

New to Idaho? Check out our massive collection of photos from past Idaho Patriot Thunder rides.

Check Out The Amazing Idaho Patriot Thunder Motorcyclists Inspiring Idahoans Come together Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

Don't Go Anywhere, Check out these Great Photos From Idaho Patriot Thunder Gallery Credit: Beauan Maltby