Why Are America’s Most Influential Conservatives in Idaho

Summer is big time in the Gem State. Our state has everything imaginable for a good time, whether it’s the outdoors, a one-of-a-kind blue field, or the home of the world’s most powerful.

However, did you know some of America’s most influential Conservatives are in Idaho right now? No, we’re not talking about the usual Conservative Republicans like our senators, state elected officials, congressmen or Kevin Miller.

The folks who are secretly in our state right now command international attention, from appearing on television to writing policies that impact domestic and foreign relations.

WHAT WE KNOW

The meeting is not taking place in the Treasure Valley or Eastern Idaho. The location is Sun Valley and is being described as a three-day event where national leaders, innovators, and changemakers convene in Sun Valley to advance practical solutions to today’s most pressing policy challenges.

Folks who we’ve seen debating politics on national television, running governments, and owning rich corporations are looking to brainstorm ideas that will expand their agenda.

Governor Brad Little is in attendance.

Who is the Sponsor of the Summit and What do they Believe?

The event is sponsored by the Manhattan Institute. Who are they? What do they stand for? It is based in New York, New York. Their job is to research issues to allow the public to really know the real cost of education and how to fiscally save the country along with many issues.

Secret Conservatives Meeting In Sun Valley Idaho Right Now! 5 of the biggest names in Conservative Media, Military, and Politics Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

Some of the topics that will be discussed:

The Supreme Court

The Nation's Wildfire Crisis

American Leadership

Geopolitical Disruptions and American Diplomacy

and many others...

Watch Boise Mayor Lauren McLean Paint The Curb! Is it her or a stunt double? Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER