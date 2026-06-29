Idaho may not be California, New York, Florida, or Texas, but we do get a lot of famous people visiting our state. Some folks love Idaho so much they end up buying their own private Idaho. Have you ever met someone who is impressed when you tell them you live in the Gem State?

Our state’s remote and hidden heritage attracts the famous and infamous. However, will you run into them in our area, the Treasure Valley? We’re always on the lookout for celebrity sightings in the Boise area.

However, we’ll let you know where you’ll have the most opportunities to see a big-time star in Idaho.

And we’re not just talking about Sun Valley.

Ali Larter

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The once young lady from Varsity Blues is once again turning heads with the hot series Landman from Paramount. She hasn’t lost a step physically, and she brings a welcome, passionate personality to the series opposite series star Billy Bob Thornton. The actress left California years ago so her family could escape the craziness of California. She lives in the Sun Valley area.

Jimmy Kimmel

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There’s a chance we might see President Trump’s favorite late-night host in Idaho. He’s taking the summer off from his ABC Show. Is there a better place to get away than Idaho? Mr. Kimmel owns a lodge in the Swan Valley area. He’s been known to invite a lot of his big-star friends to our state to enjoy the peace and quiet.

Post Malone

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Is there anyone bigger than this guy? He loves Boise State, Indian Creek Steakhouse, and everything about Idaho. It’s not unusual to see him at a Boise State game or in Caldwell after a major show. The rumor is that he’s building a home in Eagle; however, we wouldn’t be surprised if he’s already living here between worldwide appearances.

Mark Wahlberg

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We’ve seen the multimedia star at the Boise Albertsons on Broadway promoting one of his many products while tending bar. Mr. Wahlberg is the most likely person to have a permanent home in our area. The former Marky Mark is building his next upscale gym in Meridian. Get this, the first one opened in Las Vegas, and the next city is Meridian, not Los Angeles, Chicago, or Chico.

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