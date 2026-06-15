Uncovering Idaho’s Water Shortage
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"Unlike Oregon, conditions didn’t worsen in the past week, but they continued to be poor.
Drought covered 85.5% of Idaho, with another 14% abnormally dry.
Less than 1% of the state had no drought and dry status.
Nearly 7% of Idaho, in the southwest corner of the state, remained in exceptional drought, the highest category available on the map.
About 23.5% was in extreme drought, 24% was in exceptional drought and 31% was in moderate drought."
Idaho is in a very bad situation says the Idaho Capital Sun.
“Idaho is in a bad situation,” Idaho Surface Water Coalition Chairman Alan Hansten said in the announcement. “The snow never fell this past winter, so now we are dealing with one of the most challenging water years in generations, with the consequences already stacking up.”
We'll continue to update you on this story and hopefully will update you on when there's good news on this troubling issue.
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