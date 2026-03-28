In college sports, there is essentially no off-season when it comes to generating revenue. With few exceptions, only football and men’s basketball are profitable programs. Boise State’s two main revenue sports didn’t have standout seasons.

The school depends on football and basketball, having winning seasons not just for the wins but for the money they bring in. Some call it the Saban or Flutie effect. Nick Saban’s incredible run at the University of Alabama led to increased fundraising and more students wanting to be part of a winning football team.

Hail Flutie?

Doug Flutie led Boston College a major win over the University of Miami in the 1980s. His Hail Mary or Hail Flutie pass was broadcast on national television. After the game, the school was flooded with prospective students.

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Boise State's football team ended the season with a disappointing loss to Washington on national television. The men's basketball team once again failed to make the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

Athletic Department is All About the Money

The athletic department has done its best to improve the facilities especially the football stadium. The basketball arena needs some work.

Off Season or Profits and Losses

Boise State Football is beginning its spring practice schedule. However, basketball is in the spotlight due to who is staying and who will be leaving the team. Idaho’s Basketball team lost most of its players after their tournament appearance due to receiving offers from larger schools.

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Last year, Dylan Darling was the Big Sky Player of the Year; this year, he led Saint John’s to the Sweet Sixteen. Unfortunately, schools without the big money are losing players after a year. Some players leave before the season is over by entering the Transfer Portal.

Boise State has to decide how they want to run its revenue-generating programs. Do they continue to hit up the limited donor base, competing with funds that could go to the university? Or create a system where players aren’t expected to take the money for the opportunity to develop in Boise?

The days of playing for one’s school are over as the money continues to pollute college athletics. We’ll continue to update developments.

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