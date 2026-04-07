Apparently, everything is running smoothly in Boise. The city doesn’t have an issue with traffic, crime, high taxes, or other local issues. While the great people of Caldwell legitimately debate a nonpartisan issue such as quiet zones, Boise’s leadership continues to poke the Idaho Legislature.

Despite the Idaho Legislature passing two laws regulating what is and isn’t permissible to fly on city, county, and state flag poles, Boise has decided to play the game by their own rules.

As covered by multiple media outlets, the mayor and her crew have begun wrapping flagpoles, adding stickers, and other rainbow-covered LGBTQ-themed public displays.

The mayor, when not cheering for Garden City’s soccer club, has been leading the charge on social media and speaking to anyone who will listen.

What the mayor misses is that by highlighting one group in the name of tolerance, she sends the exact opposite message to those who disagree with her.

Obviously the mayor is appearing to her political base, but at what cost? Most legal scholars state the new law is solid enough there isn't a basis for a legal challenge.

Is Mayor McLean running for reelection or setting the stage for a possible higher office? The state is solidly Republican but in the past, Ada County has elected not one but two Democrats.

Could the mayor be looking at a possible run for Congress when Idaho gets a third Congressional seat in 2030?

We'll continue to monitor the situation and update you as it develops.

Boise Gay Flag Protest Photos A Boise Flag Issue gets personal Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

Broadway In Boise Presents Disney's The Lion King Gallery Credit: Alec Simeone

Boise Hospital Workers Prostesters Thousands gather at Saint Alphonsus in Boise

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