Local television has been the lifeblood for Baby Boomers and Generation Xers. Younger generations, Millennials and Generation Z, have turned to social media platforms like TikTok for their local reports.

Boise was once a destination market for television. But today, we see reporters come and go in search of other opportunities.

Where Are They Now? Boise TV Anchors Through the Years YouTube is a treasure trove of old Boise news clips! Some of the faces remained regulars in the Treasure Valley, while others moved on to bigger ventures or new careers. Where are the folks that appeared in these clips? We went down the rabbit hole to find out! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

However, have you noticed that Idaho’s oldest television station has gone missing from a certain satellite provider? KIVI TV, otherwise known as Channel 6, has been removed from DirecTV homes. The move involved Scripps, the parent company of Channel Six.

Sadly, this is not the first time Boise television viewers have been unable to watch local news or their favorite network shows. DirecTV had at least two major battles against Channel 7’s parent company, Tegna.

Both sides are counting on the public to help them win their case. DirecTV wants to pay a certain price for the Scripps stations, while the Scripps stations want to be paid another price. Each company lobbies the public to pressure the other to capitulate.

No NBA or NHL Finals For Boise TV Viewers

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Both the NHL and NBA Finals are on ABC Television which is broadcast locally on Channel 6. The NHL Stanley Cup Finals pitting the Carolina Hurricanes against the Las Vegas Golden Knights begins Tuesday Night.

The San Antonio Spurs series against the New York Knicks begins Wednesday night. A sports coup for ABC that Idahoans in the Boise area will not see.

What Can You Do?

If you're a fan of the NBA, NHL, or Channel 6, you can click this link here. We'll continue to let you know how this story develops.

Where Are They Now? Boise TV Anchors Through The Years: Part 2 YouTube is a treasure trove of old Boise news clips! Some of the faces remained regulars in the Treasure Valley, while others moved on to bigger ventures or new careers. Where are the folks that appeared in these clips? We went down the rabbit hole to find out! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart