Life isn't easy for anyone these days. Worries over inflation, high gas prices, the Iran War, and other challenges cause significant anxiety.

Farmers are the backbone of America and our great state. Idaho feeds the world, whether it's potatoes, sugar beets, or the many other agricultural products grown here.

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Let’s not forget ranchers, who, like farmers, provide the great quality of food we all enjoy in Idaho.

The Gem State is also known for its beef, cattle, steaks —whatever you call delicious red meat. The state ranks 11th in beef production according to datapanda.com.

Years ago, a beef industry insider told Kevin Miller the country was headed for a beef/cattle crisis. Today, we live in a world of escalating prices for anything beef-related. Idahoans are going broke buying a once-affordable burger.

8 Meats That Are Illegal to BBQ in Idaho Listen, not that we think you’d ever actually want to throw any of these on the grill—but if you did, just know you'd be breaking the law and could face some serious fines or even jail time. Here are 8 meats that are illegal to have or possess at your BBQs in Idaho and most states in the nation. Gallery Credit: Jordan Verge

Published reports say there are many reasons why we're paying so much more for our Idaho beef. Low herd size, droughts, the cost of transportation are just a few of the reason. One controversial solution is coming from the Trump Administration.

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The news from Washington, DC, has many in the Mountain West cattle community concerned about the decision to import foreign meat. The Trump Administration announced plans to import beef from other countries to lower meat prices in America.

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Will the foreign meat lower prices, but hurt Idaho Ranchers who fuel the Gem State?

The industry has faced many rough patches due to droughts, the pandemic, the lowest herd in 75 years, and rising food and equipment costs.

Idaho ranchers and farmers also face the prospect of selling everything to developers who will pay millions.

Unfortunately, it will take years for the herds to return to previous levels. In other words, if allowing foreign meat into Idaho would lower prices, would consumers support that move?

10 Of Boise's Most Splurge Worthy, Expensive Steaks For this list, we checked the menus at some of Boise's top-rated steakhouses and fine dining establishments and picked the MOST expensive steak from each. If we didn't do it that way, this list would probably be dominated by Chandlers which six different steaks costing $70 or more on their regular menu! (We also didn't include steaks big enough for two.) Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart