For once, Idaho didn’t have much of a winter season. Ski resorts are closed until next year as most folks gear up for outdoor activities. Idaho, unlike the East Coast, offers a wide range of outdoor experiences, including camping, fishing, swimming, and more.

Some people joke that Idaho leads the nation in driving big trucks, recreational vehicles, and Subarus. The McCall area is a favorite among folks living in Boise, Meridian, Nampa, and Caldwell.

The Treasure Valley's Go To Getaway

If you can brave the road of death, McCall offers a quick getaway that, if you look really hard, is still affordable. Folks love the area for skiing in the winter and the lake in the Summer. Idahoans are drawn to the famous Fourth of July fireworks show.

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Let's not forget the Niagara of the West, Shoshone Falls, in Twin Falls. Also, fans of Evil Knievel can still check out the hill where he attempted to cross the Snake River.

Let's not forget celebrity hotbeds such as the Sun Valley and Coeur' d' Alene areas. Sun Valley is home to Idahoans Ali Larter and Demi Moore. Who knows, maybe they'll film an episode of Landman this year.

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The Coeur' d' Alene area offers the chance encounter with Kim Kardashian or Mark Wahlberg.

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Idaho has become so famous that beloved Boomer star Henry Winkler spends many hours, days, and weeks fishing in Idaho. Remember this one?

So as we get closer to Summer, expect to see a lot of celebrities visiting the Gem State.

7 More Celebrities You're Most Likely to Run Into in Idaho These A-listers just can't stay away from Idaho! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

10 More Celebrities You're Most Likely to Run Into in Idaho A handful of these stars have family with ties to Idaho, while others visit to enjoy all the opportunities Idaho's great outdoors provide! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart