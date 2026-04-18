Despite the endorsement of President Donald Trump, it looks like the future of Boise’s Channel 7 is in doubt. Is Channel 7 going out of business? No, but the ownership of Boise’s most dominant TV station has once again been put up for sale.

What began as a merger between Tegna, the current owners of Channel 7, and Nexstar, the largest TV company in the country, has now spilled into the courts. Advocates for the merger said a bigger company would allow broadcast television to compete with big tech.

Opponents said the consolidation will massively erode local television news, as we’ve seen in the Boise area over the last five years. (Can anyone relate to the little kids who are reporting on television lately?)

President Trump initially opposed the move but later approved it. This change was despite a heavy lobbying effort by Chris Ruddy, the owner or leader of Newsmax.

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The merger was approved so much that Channel 7 displayed "owned by Nexstar" at the end of its newscasts. Many in the newsroom were fearful for their jobs, as the Tegna model differs from Nexstar's.

How often have Channel 7 personalities mentioned Tegna? It’s done for branding.

So what happened to the big deal? A liberal California judge has said the merger violates the Clayton Act, according to the Wall Street Journal.

U.S. District Judge Troy Nunley of California ruled against it in a preliminary hearing. The Clayton Act doesn’t allow mergers that eliminate competition. Nexstar will appeal the decision to the 9th Circuit. Perhaps this is a case that will be decided by the United States Supreme Court?

Democratic attorneys general and DirecTV filed the suit.

The issue is whether bigger is better for local communities. Unlike big tech, the broadcast industry is regulated by the Federal Communications Commission.

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