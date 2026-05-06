As we predicted here and sadly reported by the New York Times, not a local Idaho-based media outlet, Boise State is selling its blue football field. No, the Broncos haven’t bent the knee by converting to the traditional green football field; they're getting a new blue field.

Long-time and not-so-long-time fans have seen this movie before. The last time the blue field was sold, thousands of ordinary fans lined up to buy it by the yard markers.

Getty Images / Tyler McFarland/ Getty Images / Tyler McFarland/ loading...

Today, the blue field is going to the highest bidder, not in Boise, but online. There will be no lines at Albertsons Stadium for local fans to buy the blue. You must go to this website to buy your slice or slices of the blue magic turf.

(Note to the New York Times, no one here calls it Smurf Turf!)

Boise State Is Special

There are very football teams that could generate revenue by selling their old, tired, artificial turf. But as we all know, Boise State is special.

The iconic Blue has been voted the best sports attraction in the United States for the last several years. Fans and foes travel thousands of miles to experience the famous football field, home to so many historic gridiron exploits.

The Move To The Website

The Broncos desperately need the money to keep up not with the Power 4 Schools, but the schools within the new Pac 12. Think about it for a minute, Colorado State, San Diego State, Washington State, Oregon State and maybe a few others have more revenue making opportunities than Boise State.

MONEY!

Although the game is still played on the field, money fuels not facilities and players as that's a given. Money buys players to keep a team competitive.

Boise State's Iconic Blue Turf The best field in college football! Gallery Credit: Shannon Buccola

National Sports Attractions Chase Boise's Blue Turf for Votes Here's a look at some of the national sports attractions giving Boise State's blue turf a run for their money! Gallery Credit: Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM