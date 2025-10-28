We doubt we'll scoop the hardworking Boise State Athletic Director, Jeramiah Dickey, which we will get to in a minute. The first news of the day is that, thanks to a donation of over a million dollars, Boise State will be getting brand new blue turf.

The iconic Blue has been voted the best sports attraction in the United States for the last several years. Fans and foes travel thousands of miles to experience the famous football field, home to so many historic gridiron exploits.

Mr. Dickey and his team have continued to increase donations, improve athletic facilities and the stadium, and increase athletes' compensation. However, their work is far from done in the age of NIL and the Transfer Portal.

"We're grateful for the continued generosity of Bronco Nation," said Jeramiah Dickey , Boise State Director of Athletics. "The Blue is incredibly important to our identity and national brand. It's bold and unique and shows how we're Built Different at Boise State. As we prepare for a new conference and the completion of the North End Zone Project, this investment helps us continue to invest in the student-athlete experience while opening up opportunities to support a sustainable model for our athletic department."

The Blue Field has to be replaced due to the wear and tear of big-time college football. Either the last time or the time before that, the athletic department sold pieces of the old Blue Field to fans who stood in line for hours to own a piece of college football history.

Several folks contacted Kevin Miller to buy pieces of the Blue for their own personal connections on the East Coast.

The sale of the Blue was chaotic; we personally witnessed frustrated staff literally cutting pieces of the Blue due to excessive demand.

Could we see Boise State sell the old Blue to fund current and new programs? Who wouldn't want to have their own piece of Boise State history in their own home?

Let's hope Mr. Dickey and his team are already creating the event. No Blue Light Special needed!

