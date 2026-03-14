Idaho Men’s Basketball team last made the tournament in 1990. Today's Big Sky champions weren’t born yet, and today’s essentials—internet, cell phones, social media, and driverless cars—didn’t exist.

In honor of the Idaho Vandals ending their postseason drought, we’d like to share with you what the world and the Gem State were like in 1990.

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In 1990, President Bush was in office, not George W Bush, but the first President Bush, George H.W. Bush. It would be several months before President Bush led the coalition of the willing. The war would eventually lead to the liberation of Kuwait and the beginning of the modern Middle East that we live in today.

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Idaho wasn’t anywhere near the magnetic draw to the nation that it has become in the last several years. Can you guess how many people lived in the Gem State in 1990? Today, Idaho’s population is around two million people. In 1990, the state’s population was 1,006,749. Boise was a little over one hundred thousand people.

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Eagle Road wasn't anywhere near what it would be today. Idahoans had no issue with traffic before the area became the state's most used road.

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Boise State Football was one of many talented teams at the Division I-AA level. Skip Hall was the coach of the team, finishing 10-4 in the Big Sky Conference. The Blue Turf has only been installed for four years. There were no signs at the time of what the Broncos would become. Bronco Football Coach Spencer Danielson was two years old.

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Missing the 1990s? Let's not forget the end of the hair bands along with the birth of Grunge music led by Seattle's Nirvana.

LOOK: These Everyday Photos Show Life in the 1990s as It Really Was Before smartphones and algorithms, there were AOL logins, floppy disks, mall hangouts, and one family computer everyone had to share. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Top 90 Hard Rock + Metal Albums of the 1990s

What Life Was Like for a Country Fan in the 1990s What was life really like for a country fan of the '90s? These pictures show a simpler time that relied on network television, wholesome endorsements and trusted news reporting from a legend. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

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