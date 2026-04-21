A member of one of the world’s most talented and entertaining families has passed away. Alan Osmond, the oldest member of the Osmond Brothers, died at the age of 76. He was surrounded by his family, according to KSL.com

The Osmond Brothers, along with Donny and Marie Osmond, were the first family of music, television, live shows, and other wholesome, family-friendly entertainment. It was Alan’s talent that led to the family's discovery, and the rest is history.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images Ethan Miller / Getty Images loading...

It would be hard to pick which Osmond is the most famous, we begin with Donny Osmond sharing his love and appreciate for his big brother.

Utah's Junior Senator expressed his condolences:

Amazing that Alan began working in entertainment to raise money to buy hearing aids for his older brothers reports KSL.com

The Osmond Family has always been about entertainment and service.

Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images loading...

Mr. Osmond fought a brave battle against multiple sclerosis since 1987. It is indescribable to detail the impact of the entire Osmond Family had during the 1970s and 1980s.

We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

30 Rejected Utah License Plates I'm all for getting a personalized license plate. BUT - what were these people thinking? Gallery Credit: Credit N8

LOOK: Where people in Utah are moving to most Stacker compiled a list of states where people from Utah are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Gallery Credit: Stacker