It pays to be a Boise State Bronco; in the case of head coach Spencer Danielson, it really pays to be him at least until 2030. Taking no chances, the team announced today a contract extension for the coach through the 2030 season.

Coach Danielson was one of the rare interim coaches to win the big job. He took over during the rocky tenure of former Coach Andy Avalos. Under Coach Danielson, the Broncos continued their postseason success, peaking with a #3 ranking in the first-ever twelve-team College Football Playoff.

Last year was a challenge, but the team looks to rebound this year as they’re currently conducting spring practices.

Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey shared his enthusiasm for the move:

“Spencer is elite, and we’re so happy to have him continuing to serve our football program as its head coach,” said Jeramiah Dickey, Boise State Director of Athletics. “He leads with his heart and cares deeply about our student-athletes as young men, all the while still raising the bar for our competitive excellence each year. He surrounds himself with the right staff and student-athletes, and he is a servant leader, which shines through every day. We’re grateful for him and excited to have him as the leader of Boise State football and our community for years to come.”

The beloved coach could not contain himself with his new deal:

“Boise is home for my family, and we’re proud to represent this football program, university, community, and state through the role I have as the leader of Boise State football,” said Danielson. “I’m thankful for the players and staff who make this program great every day. I always believe the best is yet to come for Boise State, and it’s because of the Broncos from yesterday, today and tomorrow who pour into this place through their hard work and dedication to the team. It’s also because of Bronco Nation, who I believe are the best fans in the country. The people at Boise State show my family each and every day why we want to be here.”

Boise State's move allows both sides to focus on the upcoming season. Coach Danielson was mentioned as a possible candidate for the vacant UCLA job. His name will continue to pop up as coaches move on or get fired.

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