The word affordability is a word that has everyone talking. Or perhaps it’s the lack of affordability. Politicians and pundits call it the affordability crisis, covering everything from cars and transportation to homes.

The cost of living in the Gem State continues to rise amid our housing crisis. Money Magazine, now online only, listed Boise as one of America’s best places to live. Although noting the influx of new residents has escalated the cost of housing in our area.

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Years ago, folks would move to Nampa, Caldwell, or other areas where homes were more affordable. Those days appear to be over as housing costs continue to rise. The rising interest rates have slowed down the mad housing rush, but not stopped it entirely.

The growth continues throughout our area. The Kuna community is now one of the hottest areas to live. The city continues to grow, but it is still possible to get a good amount of home for your money. The city of Star, once one of the hottest places to live, is now too expensive for most new homeowners.

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Some leaders, like the Boise mayor, want the government to make homes more affordable. Although those programs have yet to succeed anywhere, she continues to back those programs.

Although there are some good deals available, they are few and far between. Some Idaho cities are so expensive that they’ve been ranked nationally due to their high cost. Let’s take a look to see if your hometown made the big list.

25 Most Expensive Towns in America In 2025 Revealed According to Lending Tree, these are the 50 most expensive "towns" in 2025. Towns in this case are defined as cities with populations between 10,000-50,000. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Most Expensive Idaho Cities To Buy Homes In Some of these may surprise you! Gallery Credit: Shannon Buccola