It’s not every day that America’s most popular morning television show gives a major shoutout to the Gem State, but viewers of Good Morning America Weekend were treated to a gem-filled dash of Idaho.

The show was wrapping up, and before they went on air, the on-air crew promoted a feature about an American hometown.

Today’s hometown is Idaho’s state capital, Boise. But as everyone knows, there’s more to Idaho than the city of trees. The staff tried their very best to answer most questions that everyone who loves Idaho or lives here knows the answers to.

If you guessed they asked about Aaron Paul, Boise State’s Blue Field, and Ore Ida, you’d be correct. The staff had a great time with one member vowing to visit the state to run in the potato marathon.

However, there was another special element to the segment, which was led by the talented meteorologist Dani Beckstrom. Yes, the same Dani Beckstrom who was the weather forecaster on Channel 6 not too many years ago.

Unlike other broadcasters who work in local television, Dani and her family are from here and still live in the area.

Dani left Channel 6, moving on to markets in Florida and then Las Vegas. She has forecast the weather for America’s most prominent television station, WABC, which is owned by ABC Television.

It’s not unusual to see Dani on Good Morning America on weekends, sometimes filling in or covering dramatic weather events on location.

It’s inspiring to see someone living their dream while keeping their Gem State roots.

Would you like to learn more about Idaho’s Dani Beckstrom?

Click this link here for more details.

Where Are They Now? Boise TV Anchors Through the Years YouTube is a treasure trove of old Boise news clips! Some of the faces remained regulars in the Treasure Valley, while others moved on to bigger ventures or new careers. Where are the folks that appeared in these clips? We went down the rabbit hole to find out! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Where Are They Now? Boise TV Anchors Through The Years: Part 2 YouTube is a treasure trove of old Boise news clips! Some of the faces remained regulars in the Treasure Valley, while others moved on to bigger ventures or new careers. Where are the folks that appeared in these clips? We went down the rabbit hole to find out! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Every Concert Coming to the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater in 2026 (So Far) More and more artists are finding their way to the Treasure Valley! Here's a look at who's coming to the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater in 2026! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qEcvRQ0xAM8&t=2s