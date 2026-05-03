Summer is just around the corner, and believe it or not, Idaho’s election season will be over before Memorial Day.

Wait a minute? Isn’t Memorial Day the end of May? Did we change the general elections from November to May without giving notice?

Four Reasons Why Everyone Loves Idaho Why People Move to Idaho Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

No, there will be a general election in November, just like the rest of the country. However, Idaho is one of the rare states where political races are dominated by one political party.

And in Idaho, the dominant political party is the Republican Party.

Most expect the state’s Conservative delegation to be reelected. Senator Jim Risch is up this time around, and he shows no signs of giving up.

The man continues to serve America and our great state of Idaho. The senator is well-liked and well-financed.

Another reason why all of our elected Republican leaders are expected to be reelected is that they’ve all been endorsed by President Donald Trump.

Some progressives believe the war with Iran, high gas prices, and the historical nature of the midterms could spell trouble for some, but it would be a political upset if Congressmen Fulcher, Congressman Simpson, and Senator Risch were not reelected.

The state’s officers, led by Governor Little, appear to be in no trouble as Democrats are hard to elect at the state level. Liberal pockets of Boise, Sun Valley, and other isolated areas cannot make up for the majority of the state that runs red.

Throw in the newcomers from California who aren’t liberals, and the quest to elect a Democrat in Idaho is a long shot at best.

Although the state is growing, one political fact is predictable. Idaho will continue to elect Republicans.