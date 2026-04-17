It’s primary season in Idaho, soon to be followed by the midterms nationwide. Here in the Gem State, folks will decide which Republican to elect, as the primary often serves as the general election.

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Regardless of your political party, everyone is feeling the impact of the A word. No, not that A word. The A word that has captivated our attention is affordability. The cost of goods declined until the war with Iran began.

The war may as well be over, or perhaps it’s just getting started; however, Idahoans are looking forward to lower food prices.

Why Are Food Prices So High in Idaho?

Energy costs account for the vast increase in the cost of goods. During Joe Biden's first presidency, inflation rose to unprecedented levels. The former president cut our ability to use fossil fuels, resulting in gas prices rising and rising.

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The cost of transportation goes up, and so do the goods and services. Many industries fear that if the war lasts, they’ll have to raise prices.

Idaho Beef Prices Skyrocket

The price of meat has risen due to a shortage of cattle. When there’s a shortage of cattle, it impacts the entire food chain. It’s the old law of supply and demand.

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The president has suggested importing meat from other countries, but most of us fear that would harm our beef industry. It will take time to rebuild the herds.

Can Low Cost Options Continue to Be Low Cost in Idaho?

We're blessed with great chains like Walmart, Grocery Outlet, and locally headquartered WinCo.

However there is a troubling trend due to the factors mentioned about. Discount chains and bulk buying used to soften the blow, but the gap is shrinking.

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Some stores are thankfully cheaper than many, but even regular shoppers are noticing that “budget” trips aren’t as low as they used to be. When every store feels a little more expensive, it limits how much people can adjust.

We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

Struggling at the Checkout? These 10 Tips Could Save You Money at the Grocery Store With food costs for a family of four hitting $1,600 a month, relief feels far away. Here are 10 simple grocery hacks to lower your bill right away. Gallery Credit: Troy Dunken

The Price of These 15 Foods Have Gone Up the Most in Idaho Grocery Stores We dove into the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' Consumer Price Index to see which foods have gotten more expensive over the past year. They were able to show the year-to-year (April 2021 to April 2022) price change for 22 different items. These were the foods with the most dramatic increases. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart