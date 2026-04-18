The trial of the man accused of assassinating Charlie Kirk continues with another hearing in Utah. The trial will not take place for quite some time; however, there are many preliminary hearings before the big trial date.

President Trump and Charlie Getty Images / Mark Wilson/ loading...

What's The Latest?

The most recent hearing involved the attorneys representing Tyler Robinson. They would like the judge to ban cameras in the courtroom. We’ve seen in recent years where cameras, the O.J. Simpson Trial, and others have turned a murder trial into a massive television event. Throw in the video clip world we live in, and a televised courtroom would be huge.

Freedom Stand Award Charlie Freedom Stand USA loading...

Freedom Stand Idaho Freedom Stand USA loading...

Charlie Kirk was a beloved husband, father, and iconic Conservative champion and advocate. It is impossible to accurately report his accomplishments during his young life. (Editor’s note: The author appeared with Mr. Kirk on two Idaho appearances, one in Eagle and the other in Meridian.)

Should Cameras Be Banned From The Trial?

Utah 4th District Court Judge Tony Graf has said he will rule on the matter on May 3rd. There is a gag order in the case that prevents the attorneys from using the media to influence the potential juror pool.

Getty Images / Rick Egan-Pool/ Getty Images / Rick Egan-Pool/ loading...

Other items at the hearing included challenges by Mr. Robinson’s team, alleging that the prosecution didn’t turn over evidence in a timely manner. The defense team stated they still haven’t seen the murder weapon.

Threats To Mrs. Kirk

The challenge with this trial is that we have so many folks speculating on whether or not Mr. Robinson is an assassin or a dupe. Mr. Kirk’s wife, Erika, has had her life threatened by deranged lunatics.

We'll continue to update you on this trial as it develops. You can read more details involving this story.

14 Powerful Photos From Charlie Kirk’s Memorial Service An estimated 90,000 people attended Sunday's (Sept. 21) memorial for political activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Among the notable speakers were President Trump, Vice President Vance, Kirk's widow Erika, Marco Rubio and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

Check Out Charlie Kirk in Action! Here's what to expect from his trip to Idaho! Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER