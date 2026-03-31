Idaho and Boise have been at odds for about a year. The disagreement ended today when Idaho Governor Brad Little signed into law a bill that would fine cities $2,000 a day if they fail to comply with the state’s new flag law.

Watch Boise Mayor Take Down The Flag Lauren McLean in action! Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

What is the new flag law? It’s the same as the old one, stating that flagpoles are for displaying the American Flag, the Idaho State Flag, and a few others.

Idaho flagpoles aren’t to be used to support a political cause or agenda. Boise officials bent the knee, taking down the Gay flag within an hour of the governor’s signature.

The win is another example of Idaho’s continued tilt toward the right. Idaho laws, such as the firing squad for pedophiles, the bathroom bill, and various bills involving immigration enforcement, have gained national attention.

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Boise Gay Flag Protest Photos A Boise Flag Issue gets personal Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER