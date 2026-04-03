After 81 days, countless hours of debate, and who knows how much speculation on Talk Radio and social media, the Idaho Legislature is done for the year. This year, the market saw, for the first time in many years, the state cut its budget. Several programs were cut and then restored before they said Sine Die.

The Biggest Loser of This Year's Session?

Easily, Boise is led by its liberal leaders. The city had given the state government the Heisman by refusing to enforce a state law regulating what flags can be flown. A year later, the legislature returned with a stronger law, prompting the city to bend the knee by removing the flag.

Some political insiders believe Boise got off lucky, considering some lawmakers were looking at cutting state funds if they didn’t comply.

Boise and LGBTQ+ supporters lost as a Bathroom bill regulating the use of bathrooms, locker rooms, and other facilities based on biological sex. For the last several years, constituents have complained about men using women’s bathrooms.

That act is now a misdemeanor, and the second offense is a felony. The bill passed despite opposition from the city, county, and local law enforcement.

Idaho Law Enforcement Sinks 287G

One of the many surprises of this session was the continued push by lawmakers to pass a law mandating that Idaho’s sheriffs take part in the federal 287G program. The move was met by stiff opposition from Idaho police and sheriff departments.

You can see a sample of the issue as Senator Brian Lenney speaks with Ada County Sheriff Matt Clifford.

Grocery Tax Repeal?

Once again, there wasn’t a significant move to eliminate the state’s tax on groceries. Idaho is one of the few states that taxes the poor on their food. You can read a extensive summary of this year's session here.

We’ll continue to update you on any fallout and keep it here for continuous coverage of Idaho’s primary season.

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