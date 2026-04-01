It’s not every day that both the Conservative media and the Liberal media extensively cover something that happens in Boise, Idaho. Most folks move here to the Boise area to avoid the endless clickbait news cycle. In other words, they like the boring lifestyle.

Why The World Is Watching Boise?

It’s all about a flagpole, specifically what you can and cannot fly on a city, state, or county flagpole. The state passed a law stating that political or ideological flags cannot be flown, and after a year of adjustment, Governor Brad Little signed it into law.

The Boise mayor and members of the city council responded by taking down the flag while singing a song. The mayor also declared March 31 as Transgender Day of Visibility. The Idaho Statesman reported that the city hall was bathed in colors associated with that cause.

What's Next For Boise?

The matter is settled for now, but the mayor is looking into legal options. Perhaps the ACLU or another law firm will sue the state. She is organizing a Thursday rally for Boise beginning at 4:30pm.

Part of her reaction is a social media post showcasing her skills of riding a skateboard at her age. (We don't know what that has to do with her job as mayor? Are the streets secure? Has the massive traffic congestion issues been solved? The answer would be no. However, she was reelected.)

Potholes or Politics?

There are several questions about the hard-left turn of the already progressive Boise mayor and city council. As we learned with now former President Joe Biden, when you go too far left, the country and, in this case, the city of Boise, will rebound in the right direction.

We’ll continue to monitor this story and update you on the situation as it develops.

City of Boise's 9 Top Paid Employees' Salary Revealed According to Transparent Idaho , these were the highest paid City of Boise employees when the city last reported their salary information on June 30, 2024. It's important to remember that people get hired, leave their position or receive raises throughout the year. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Watch Boise Mayor Take Down The Flag Lauren McLean in action! Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

Boise Hospital Workers Prostesters Thousands gather at Saint Alphonsus in Boise

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