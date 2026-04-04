Our state is located outside the power corridors of Washington, D.C., New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles. Those cities are known as the country's media centers.

The television news business is one of the most prestigious, high-profile jobs in communities across America. Television news folks are the closest thing most cities and states have to ‘local stars or personalities.’

It maybe heard to believe that what happens outside of the Gem State impacts what we watch on our local nightly news. (Although some folks get their news via an app or a website, the majority of Americans still watch television daily for their news content.) Who Owns Local Television News? We last reported that a company called Nexstar had purchased Tegna. Both are large media companies owning television stations. The merger would create the largest television company in the country. The owner of NewsMax, Christopher Ruddy, lobbied President Trump and others against the merger. He argued greater media conglomerations would destroy local television stations. (We see this with one company doing a newscast for two stations. In Boise, that would be channel 2 doing the same news report on channel 9.)

Conservatives Fight Over the Airwaves

It appeared that Mr. Ruddy and Newsmax lost when the merger was approved. You may have seen the new Nextstar sign at the end of the Channel 7 newscast. That sign is now down because a judge has blocked the merger.

Local television advocates say a merger agree with Mr. Ruddy, while Tegna and Nexstar say a merger would allow them to compete with big tech like Facebook and X.

What's Next?

We will not know the fact of Channel 7 and other Tegna stations until the case is properly litigated in courts. Some say this case could go up to the supreme court.

Where Are They Now? Boise TV Anchors Through the Years YouTube is a treasure trove of old Boise news clips! Some of the faces remained regulars in the Treasure Valley, while others moved on to bigger ventures or new careers. Where are the folks that appeared in these clips? We went down the rabbit hole to find out! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Where Are They Now? Boise TV Anchors Through The Years: Part 2 YouTube is a treasure trove of old Boise news clips! Some of the faces remained regulars in the Treasure Valley, while others moved on to bigger ventures or new careers. Where are the folks that appeared in these clips? We went down the rabbit hole to find out! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

28 Breathtaking Pictures from TV's Yellowstone Ranch This popular show is filmed within driving distance from the Treasure Valley, and now fans can see what it's like to live like a Dutton by staying at the Yellowstone. Some lucky fans from around the country have been able to stay there recently, and their pictures are amazing. Special thanks to Dr. Peter Kozlowski Hannah Boon , and Chief Joseph Ranch for allowing me to use these photos. Gallery Credit: Marco

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=261oKWdhnR4