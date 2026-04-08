When America needs the A10 Warthog, America calls Idaho. And in the case of Operation Epic Fury, Idaho’s Warthogs are once again deployed to a war zone. The Idaho National Guard announced the move in a release last month, but it was amazingly just discovered by most media outlets.

Over 300 Idahoans are now working for Centcom, where the A10 has seen extensive action. Remember, the A10 was supposed to be ushered out, but once again, it’s back due to its unique combat strengths. In other words, it’s a flying tank.

“This deployment exemplifies the extraordinary commitment of the 124th Fighter Wing and its dedicated members, alongside the unwavering support of their families, state and local leaders, neighbors and employers,” said Idaho Governor Brad Little. “Idaho’s National Guardsmen continue to inspire patriotism and gratitude through their service, and this mission adds a new chapter to the proud tradition of safeguarding our nation.”

For operational security reasons, we do not know where the troops are or what they’re doing.

“Discipline, preparedness and perseverance underpin the lethality these warriors bring to the war fight,” said Maj. Gen. Tim Donnellan, Adjutant General of Idaho and Commanding General, Idaho National Guard. “Readiness and relevance are our strengths, whether performing our state mission here at home or our federal mission abroad. The 124th has a legacy of service to our state and nation, and this mission further cements our commitment to protecting the United States of America and securing our interests around the globe.”

A salute to those who are deployed, their family, friends, and employers who sacrifice so that we can be free.

Idaho National Guard's A-10 Warthogs Are Beasts If you have ever taken off from the Boise Airport or landed on that runway, too, odds are that you have seen a long row of airplanes on the runway that simply don't look like that others. These planes look MEAN and they only have one seat--so it isn't going to be what transports you to your work meetings or exotic vacation. We're talking about the A-10 Warthogs and here in the Treasure Valley we know they can do some damage. Gallery Credit: Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM

Check Out More Heartwarming Photos From The Idaho Army National Guard Deployment Families Say Goodbye to their Soldiers. Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller