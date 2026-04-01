There is nothing better to eat for lunch or dinner than a great burger. Some folks skip breakfast, saving caloric space for a whopping burger, fries, and a drink. We must admit that, since it’s Idaho, we do love French fries, and we have many local, county, and state fry companies. Perhaps one day we’ll have a potato-fry festival. Until then, it’s all about the burger, whether you live in Idaho, Utah, or Washington.

Idahoans love to do many outdoor activities. Whether it’s the Greenbelt, a camping trip, a long bike ride, or other activities, Idahoans love the outdoors. Part of an active outdoor lifestyle is grilling. Grilling season in the Gem State is never over, with some folks brushing the snow off their grills so they can enjoy their favorite smoky treats.

Ross Land/Getty Images Ross Land/Getty Images loading...

A good burger place is like finding that hidden gem of gold. Once you find it, you’re stuck on it forever. There are wonderful fast-food outlets that may be better known. Could Idaho see another fast food burger restaurant move in to take on In-N-Out? Is so, what chain would make the move to the Gem State?

Can You Define A GREAT Burger?

Have you ever contemplated what makes a really, really good hamburger or cheeseburger? Is it the meat, the ingredients, the bun or a combination? Thankfully we've taken the time to coordinate an extensive list of burger chains and great tasting burgers.

Take a look at the massive list below and we promise you that you won't be disappointed.

LOOK: The top burger restaurant chains in America Stacker gathered YouGov Ratings to rank the top 20 burger restaurant chains in America, according to customers in the third quarter of 2024. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Yelp's Top 10 Burger Chains in 2025 In honor of International Burger Day, Yelp has put together a list of the top 25 burger brands across the U.S. These are the top 10! Gallery Credit: Courtlin