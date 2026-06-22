Saturday is the day when the world’s biggest stars arrive and perform at the Boise Music Festival. The music festival is a chance for all Idahoans, from every political persuasion, to hang out, eat great food, enjoy a carnival, see talented local musicians, and catch the world-famous Marshmello.

Getty Images for iHeartRadio / Jason Koerner Getty Images for iHeartRadio / Jason Koerner

Who is this Masked Man? Does He Sing? Does He Dance?

Marshmello is a DJ and record producer. Mr. Mello is so successful that he produces records for some of the world’s biggest artists. He is arguably the biggest act ever to perform at the Boise Music Festival and in Idaho.

The Greatest Acts Ever To Appear At BMF Check out the living legends here Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

A quick Google search shows Mr. Mello will be appearing in Garden City, then Chicago, Las Vegas, Spain, and the rest of Europe. I know, you’re wondering, but Kevin Miller, didn’t Pitbull and Jelly Roll perform at the Boise Music Festival?

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You are correct; however, no one can match Marshmello's appeal, who continues to perform only in select, large, elite venues.

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Is The Boise Music Festival Free?

You can win free tickets by listening to 580 KIDO, 1075 FM, KISS FM 105, Power 1055, Wow 1043, and 1079 Lite FM. Or you can show up at businesses partnering with Townsquare Media to give away tickets. You can buy tickets, but all you have to do is listen to those stations to win the big prize.

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2026 Boise Music Festival Main Stage Set Times Here’s a quick look at when the 2026 Boise Music Festival performers are scheduled to hit the main stage at Expo Idaho this year.