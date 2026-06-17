You don’t have to be a cowboy or a cowgirl to appreciate the skill going on in Nampa this week.

Snake River Stampede Buckaroo Breakfast 2026 Gallery Credit: Hugo Luna

We’ve shared with you our complete preview of the Snake River Stampede, so we’ll spare you another preview. However, the rodeo and all rodeos share something more powerful than a competition.

Hugo Luna Hugo Luna

The rodeo game is tough. There is no support team, no coach, and no guarantee of a payday to cover expenses. In the age of digital, the contestants competing in Idaho this week are true patriotic throwbacks to the spirit of America and specifically the American West.

Michael Loccisano, Getty Images Michael Loccisano, Getty Images

Michael Loccisano, Getty Images Michael Loccisano, Getty Images

The West has been a popular subject since Yellowstone made Montana a must-stop for every cowboy at heart. Americans continue to yearn to be part of the West by watching the spinoffs, The Marshalls and The Dutton Ranch.

Hugo Luna Hugo Luna

Idaho’s rodeo scene allows Idahoans to get a real look at Western skills, whether you live in Nampa, Caldwell, Meridian, or any other town or city. Some California cities have banned have banned rodeos because they believe the animals suffer.

Idahoans who run rodeos take extra care to ensure the animals are treated as well, if not better, than professional athletes.

One advantage of the Snake River Stampede is that it’s indoors. Triple digits will not hinder your experience.

So whether you’re a budding John Dutton or a Rip, take a look at attending one of Idaho’s patriotic and inspiring rodeos this summer.

Everything You Need To Know About the Eagle Rodeo Here's what's happening this week in Eagle Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER