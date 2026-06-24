One of America's largest motorcycle rallies is happening this weekend in the Treasure Valley. Should law-abiding Americans worry that motorcycle gangs like the fictional Sons of Anarchy? Will SAMCRO be riding throughout the Gem State?

KEVIN MILLER Idaho Patriot Thunder

Sunday will be the 16th Annual Idaho Patriot Thunder raising money for Operation Warmheart and the Idaho Guard Family and Support Fund. Over the years, thousands of dollars have been raised helping those in need.

Check Out The Amazing Idaho Patriot Thunder Motorcyclists Inspiring Idahoans Come together Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

How Many Motorcyles

The event draws close to one thousand motorcycle riders riding on bikes in all shapes and sizes. A very loud canon starts of the 'thunder ride.' The mood is always festive and patriotic.

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For those who ride, it's both fun and stressful. All bikes ride in formation led by police departments from Idaho State Police, Boise Police, and Meridian Police Department. There maybe other departments, but we can't confirm at this time.

How About Some Details?

Idaho Patriot Thunder begins at High Desert Harley Davidson in Meridian. The doors open at 7am and riders will get a coffee burritos, and a biscuit if the past is an indicator of what we'll see this Sunday.

Want to go? Maybe you'd like to watch? Here's the link for entry and details of the big run on Sunday. The riders will all ride in formation beginning at 10am and then ride to Mountain Home and then back home.

"Whether you’re a seasoned rider or a first-timer, you’re part of our Idaho Patriot Thunder family. So gear up, feel the wind against your face, and join us as we ride, rally, and raise our voices for our heroes."

Don't Go Anywhere, Check out these Great Photos From Idaho Patriot Thunder Gallery Credit: Beauan Maltby